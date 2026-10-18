Drug suspect nabbed in Makati; P3.8-M shabu seized

More than P3.8 million suspected shabu was siezed from an 18-year-old suspect during a follow-up operation in Barangay Pio Del Pilar, Makati City on Saturday night, 17 October.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Michael, a resident of Barangay Pio Del Pilar, Makati City, is currently under police custody for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 26, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation stemmed from a report received by the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section (SIDMS) concerning a parcel allegedly containing illegal drugs.

The reporting individual discovered that the parcel was already open, revealing a transparent plastic containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

Following the report, personnel of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) and SIDMS conducted a follow-up operation to verify the incident and identify the person responsible.

The suspect was spotted at the corner of Santuico and Facondo Streets and positively identified by the reporting individual. Upon noticing the approaching police officers, he allegedly attempted to flee but was pursued and apprehended along Javier Street, Barangay Pio Del Pilar, Makati City.