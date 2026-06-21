Puerto Galera under calamity state

The local government has declared this town under a state of calamity due to a severe water shortage affecting 11 of its villages, officials announced.
According to Resolution No. 3, Series of 2026, issued by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the compounding effects of the El Niño phenomenon and months of extreme heat have caused a prolonged dry spell that has heavily depleted natural reserves.
Gov. Humerlito Dolor said the resolution will provide P1 million in financial assistance to procure hoses and fuel required to deliver fresh water to the town. In addition, the provincial council will allocate 250,000 pesos as monthly assistance to Puerto Galera until the water supply returns to normal.
The crisis has been worsened by drying watersheds, including mountain natural springs that serve as the town’s primary water source, which have seen their levels drastically drop. Local officials also had to stop using national government deep-well pumps after water quality tests proved the supply was unfit for human consumption.
The water shortage is currently impacting an estimated 25,000 residents across 11 of the town’s 13 villages.