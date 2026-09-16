A deceased Pygmy Killer Whale was found along the shoreline off Sitio Barimbing at Barangay San Manuel in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on 14 September 2026.
According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station Puerto Bay (CGSSPB) responded to a report regarding the discovery of the deceased marine mammal.
The CGSSPB immediately coordinated with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE), and barangay officials to facilitate the proper handling and disposition of the marine mammal.
The carcass was subsequently transferred to the PCSD Operations Center in Barangay Irawan for necropsy.
Dr. Alessandro Ponzo of LAMAVE conducted the examination, which confirmed the animal as a pygmy killer whale (Feresa attenuata), also known as an oceanic dolphin. The examination further associated the animal’s death with a parasitic infection.
Following the examination, the carcass was buried in accordance with proper procedures.
The Philippine Coast Guard, through CGSSPB, remains committed to supporting marine environmental protection efforts and strengthening coordination with concerned agencies and local communities in the proper handling and conservation of marine wildlife.