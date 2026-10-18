Sleeveless policy no fix for classroom heat — ACT

ENDURING the heat, parents fetch their children after classes at Justo Lukban Elementary School.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines criticized the government for easing school uniform requirements amid the looming Super El Niño instead of addressing overcrowded classrooms and inadequate ventilation that leave teachers and learners exposed to extreme heat.

ACT accused the Marcos administration and the Department of Education (DepEd) of relying on superficial measures instead of addressing longstanding deficiencies that leave public schools ill-equipped to withstand extreme heat and other climate-related hazards.

“Taon-taon nang problema ang malapugong na mga silid-aralan. Maging bentilasyon ay pinag-aambagan ng mga magulang at hinuhugot mula sa sariling bulsa ng mga guro,” ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said in a statement.

“Senseless ang remedyong gawing sleeveless ang uniporme kung walang magbabago sa mainit, siksikan, at dispalinghadong mga classroom,” she added, comparing the measure to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s proposed “epic pail” solution to the looming El Niño.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara earlier announced that public school students would no longer be required to wear uniforms as temperatures rise, allowing them to attend classes in sleeveless shirts or other informal clothing deemed appropriate for school.

“Hindi na po kailangan mag-uniform. Informal, puwedeng mag-sando na lang or anything, basta medyo dignified nang konti. Pero hindi na kami nagsi-strict doon sa uniform kasi alam namin mainit sa loob ng classroom,” Angara told reporters on Friday.

Angara also said DepEd was looking into installing more solar panels in public schools to help keep classrooms cooler during periods of extreme heat.