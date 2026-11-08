NCRPO orders summary dismissal proceedings vs Manila cop over alleged assault

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano has ordered the immediate evaluation and conduct of summary dismissal proceedings against a Manila police officer facing charges of grave threats and physical injuries for allegedly drawing his service firearm and kicking an e-bike driver in Tondo, Manila.

Abrahano directed the Manila Police District and concerned NCRPO disciplinary offices to act on the administrative case without delay and ensure that all available evidence is properly documented and evaluated in accordance with established procedures.

He stressed that wearing a police uniform and carrying a government-issued firearm come with responsibilities that require discipline, restraint, and respect for the rights of the public—not privileges that allow officers to intimidate or assault anyone.