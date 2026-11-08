DOJ offers free legal aid to pet owners affected by Bulacan animal dumping

The Department of Justice Action Center (DOJAC), in partnership with the Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF), has announced free legal assistance and guidance for pet owners affected by the recent animal dumping and improper crematorium disposal incident in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The joint initiative follows the National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) filing of criminal cases before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the operators of a local pet aftercare service.

The facility allegedly collected payments for cremation services but instead packed the remains of deceased dogs and cats into sacks and discarded them in public waterways and dumpsites.

Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez strongly condemned the operators' actions, stressing that the government will support grieving pet owners in holding those responsible accountable under the law.

"To the pet community and all pet owners affected by this heartbreaking animal dumping incident: We stand with you in seeking justice for the animals you considered family," Gutierrez said in an official statement.

"Pets are cherished members of the household, and the callous disregard shown in this incident has no place in a civilized society."

The DOJ, through DOJAC, is coordinating with relevant investigative and animal welfare bodies to ensure a comprehensive nationwide probe into the operations of the facilities involved.

The NBI is investigating multiple counts of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act, alongside possible estafa charges over alleged fraudulent business practices.

"We see you. We hear you. Let us help you," Gutierrez added, urging affected families to come forward.

Pet owners and other affected individuals who wish to pursue formal legal action, submit documents or raise concerns may contact DOJAC through dojac@doj.gov.ph.

With the case involving the Minuyan Proper animal dumping incident formally filed before the DOJ, the NBI has concluded its investigation into that particular case. Investigations into other reported dog-dumping incidents in different areas remain ongoing.

“While AKF had the opportunity to speak with the HPHT Pet crematory services owners, we believe it is best and proper to allow the legal process to take its course and leave the matter in the hands of the DOJ,” the group said.

AKF also expressed its gratitude to the NBI for its swift action and commitment to pursuing the case.

“To the Department of Justice, the pet-loving community looks forward to the same sense of urgency and swift action. We will continue to monitor the proceedings closely and await developments with full attention. Above all, we hope that justice will be served and accountability upheld.”