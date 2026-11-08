DOJ plans permanent Katarungan Offices to expand public access to justice

Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Fredderick A. Vida underscored the government's responsibility to improve the lives of Filipinos by providing an efficient, fair, and accessible justice system.

“It is the duty of the government to give hope to our countrymen by providing proper justice services and ensuring they have somewhere to turn to in times of need,” Vida said, reaffirming the department's commitment to a responsive, people-centered justice system.

To make legal services more accessible to ordinary citizens, the DOJ is working to transform its grassroots initiatives, including the DOJ Caravan and the DOJ Action Center (DOJAC), into permanent offices called DOJ Katarungan Offices.

The department is finalizing structural and funding proposals for submission to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to integrate these offices into its existing network of 18 regional, 82 provincial, and 149 city offices nationwide.

Once institutionalized, the localized centers will provide direct assistance to the public through free legal consultations and advice, mediation services, coordination with state prosecutors, and referrals to partner government agencies.

In line with the administration's directives, Vida said physical offices would be complemented by digital innovations.

The department also plans to expand its online portals and internet-based access points to make legal assistance available to Filipinos regardless of their location.

“When you give our countrymen a dedicated place to seek help, it restores their faith in the rule of law. That is the true measure of public service,” Vida added.

The DOJ serves as the government's principal law agency, providing legal counsel and prosecution services.