BAGUIO CITY — The city government has activated its El Niño Continuity Action Plan after water monitoring reached the orange phase, signaling the need for stronger conservation measures and preparations for possible supply disruptions.

The plan outlines 12 priority measures aimed at managing water demand, protecting existing sources, reducing distribution losses and ensuring adequate supplies for essential facilities.

City officials are also preparing contingency measures should water conditions deteriorate to the red phase.

A central component of the plan is a public information campaign providing daily water conservation advisories, supply updates and service disruption alerts to households and businesses.

The Baguio Water District (BWD), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and Management Information Technology Division will also introduce a weekly water stress dashboard to monitor water availability, supply conditions and pumping levels.

Authorities are intensifying water conservation efforts, particularly among high-volume commercial users such as hotels, tourism establishments, golf courses and car wash businesses.

Infrastructure measures include accelerated leak detection, immediate pipe repairs and system upgrades to minimize water losses.

Meanwhile, the City Environment and Parks Management Office, in coordination with the National Water Resources Board, will monitor critical water sources, springs and groundwater levels.

Officials are also assessing backup water storage facilities in barangays to prioritize supply for hospitals, health centers, evacuation sites and fire stations.

Other preparations include identifying alternative water sources, developing red-phase contingency plans and helping small and medium enterprises prepare business continuity strategies.

The City Health Services Office and City Social Welfare and Development Office will also strengthen monitoring of heat-related and waterborne illnesses, particularly among vulnerable communities.