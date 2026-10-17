Go pushes sports tourism ahead FIBA tournament

During Senate deliberations on the proposed 2027 budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Games and Amusements Board on Wednesday, Go said hosting international tournaments could attract tourists, generate economic activity and promote destinations outside Metro Manila.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go has called for stronger government and private-sector support for sports tourism as the Philippines prepares to host the 2027 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Cebu and other international competitions.

The Philippines will host the FIBA Women's Asia Cup for the first time in July 2027, with matches scheduled at the new SM Seaside Cebu Arena.

Go said holding the tournament in Cebu would help promote the province's tourism industry and encourage visitors to explore nearby destinations, including Bohol.

He cited the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which contributed an estimated P5 billion to the economy, according to a study he referenced.

"We saw that a study found our hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup benefited the country's economy. The impact was significant. Beyond that, we showcased Filipinos' skill and passion for basketball," Go said.

Other international competitions scheduled in the Philippines in 2027 include the World Wushu Championships in Manila, the SEA Plus Youth Games and women's professional tennis tournaments under the WTA.

Go also cited the growing popularity of Filipino tennis player Alex Eala as an opportunity to attract more international tennis competitions.

He urged the PSC, Department of Tourism, local governments, sports organizations and private businesses to coordinate preparations for major events.

The senator also called for more sports facilities and competitions outside Metro Manila to provide opportunities for provincial athletes while supporting local tourism.