Marcos declares 26 October holiday in Lemery

LEMERY, Batangas — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Monday, 26 October 2026, a special nonworking day in Lemery, Batangas, to allow residents to participate in the municipality's founding anniversary celebration.

Under Proclamation No. 1484, the holiday was moved to Monday because the town's founding anniversary falls on Sunday, 25 October.

The proclamation was signed on 14 October by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, by authority of the President.

Malacañang said the declaration would give residents an opportunity to participate in activities commemorating the municipality's founding.

The holiday declaration applies specifically to Lemery and does not cover the entire province of Batangas.

The Presidential Communications Office announced the proclamation on 16 October.

Residents, businesses and institutions in the municipality are advised to take note of the special nonworking day in planning their activities for the anniversary celebration.