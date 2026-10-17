P115M suspected smuggled goods seized in Bulacan

Around P115-million worth of assorted merchandise connected to suspected smuggling were seized by authorities during a law enforcement operation at a warehouse in an industrial compound at Barangay Sta. Peregrina in Pulilan, Bulacan on 15 October 2026.

The Philippine National Police, under the leadership of PNP Chief PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., supported the said Bureau of Customs operation, resulting in the discovery of assorted merchandise worth an estimated P115 million in connection with suspected smuggling.

The operation involved the BOC, in coordination with the Pulilan Municipal Police Station of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, which served a Letter of Authority and found 4K HD webcams, solar panels, LED lights, milk powder supplements, luggage, and other general merchandise with a total estimated value of P115,000,000.00.

The operating team was not initially presented with documents identifying the warehouse owner or establishing who could lawfully claim the goods. The premises also lacked visible business signage or other identifying information that could establish the identity of the business operating there.

To protect the goods pending formal inventory, the BOC secured the warehouse with its padlocks and seals. The assigned Customs Examiner will conduct the inventory in the presence of representatives from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), and the warehouse representative.

PGEN Nartatez emphasized the importance of holding suspected smuggling activities to account while ensuring that every case is handled in accordance with the law. “The fight against smuggling must be grounded in evidence, lawful procedures, and accountability. Protecting legitimate trade means ensuring that suspected violations are properly investigated and addressed.”

He further stressed the need to uphold the law, saying, “Ang bawat negosyong lumalabag sa batas ay dapat sumailalim sa wastong imbestigasyon. Kailangang manaig ang katotohanan at pananagutan sa bawat hakbang.”