Three arrested, P112,000 worth of suspected shabu seized in Laoag

Police arrested three individuals and seized 16.49 grams of suspected shabu worth around P112,132 during a buy-bust operation in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on 16 October.

The operation was conducted at around 2:55 p.m. by personnel of the Laoag City Police Station, serving as the lead unit, with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1.

The suspects, aged 36, 38 and 34, were arrested during the operation coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1.

Police recovered 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing the suspected illegal drugs, with a standard drug price of P112,132.

Authorities also confiscated several items allegedly associated with illegal drug activities, including a digital weighing scale, improvised glass tooters with suspected shabu residue, seven plastic sachets with suspected drug residue, syringes, small scoops, scissors, lighters and straws.

Other items seized included mobile phones, sling bags, wallets, cigarettes, a motorcycle key and P300 in cash.

Police also recovered the marked buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and three P1,000 boodle bills.

The inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.

The suspects are expected to face charges in connection with the alleged violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.