Ejercito slams Chinese envoy over 'threatening' remarks

During an interview on DZRH, Ejercito wore a shirt bearing the words "West Philippine Sea" in English and Chinese characters, in an apparent message to the envoy.

Senator JV Ejercito on Saturday criticized Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan over his remarks on the West Philippine Sea, calling his language hostile and disrespectful.

“Maybe Ambassador Jing Quan still doesn't understand, so we had it written in Chinese characters,” Ejercito said in Filipino.

The senator was reacting to Jing's earlier remarks that China could easily use force against the Philippines but had chosen not to.

“He is being too aggressive, too hostile. This is already disrespectful,” Ejercito said.

He urged Beijing to exercise diplomatic restraint and work toward improving bilateral relations rather than escalating tensions.

“We need diplomacy. We need to strengthen and improve ties between the two countries,” he said.

Ejercito maintained that the Philippines was seeking peace while defending its maritime rights and sovereignty.

“We do not want war. We are only protecting our territory and defending our sovereignty,” he said.

“The West Philippine Sea is ours,” Ejercito added.