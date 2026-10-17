DILG: 81% of SGLGIF-funded projects completed nationwide

During the DILG Kapihan media forum, DILG-Bulacan Director Myrvi Apostol-Fabia highlighted how these investments have translated into meaningful improvements in the lives of Bulakenyos, particularly in disaster-prone communities.

Based on the latest DILG data, 1,261 out of 1,559 SGLGIF projects have been completed, reflecting the tangible benefits of rewarding local government units (LGUs) that demonstrate excellence in governance with financial support for high-impact community projects.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) reported that 81% of projects funded under the Seal of Good Local Governance-Incentive Fund (SGLGIF) have been completed nationwide, delivering critical infrastructure, stronger disaster preparedness, and improved public services to Filipino communities.

“Dati kulang-kulang tayo ng mga evacuation centers. Hirap ang mga kababayan natin, ang mga local officials, kung saan dadalhin kung nagkakaroon ng kalamidad. Ngayon po, in Bulacan alone, we have 460 evacuation centers. Isa sa mga naging magandang bunga ng SGLGIF ay ang mga evacuation centers,” Fabia said.

For a province frequently affected by flooding, Fabia emphasized that investments in evacuation centers, improved drainage systems, and enhanced rescue capabilities have helped communities better prepare for and respond to calamities.

Beyond disaster resilience, SGLGIF-funded farm-to-market roads have also improved access between remote agricultural communities and commercial centers, allowing farmers to transport their produce more efficiently and supporting local economic activity.

“Ang mga farm-to-market roads natin ay tunay na nagpapabilis sa pagbaba ng mga produkto mula sa mga malalayong lugar sa probinsiya para maibaba sa mga city,” Fabia said.

Fabia also underscored how the program has helped make local governance more inclusive by improving services and accessibility for persons with disabilities (PWDs) while strengthening the participation of civil society organizations in government decision-making.

“May sarili na silang lane ngayon, sa mga LGUs natin, may mga services na para talaga sa mga PWDs at napapalakas din ang participation ng civil society organizations dahil nagiging bahagi na din sila ng governance,” she explained.

Among the completed initiatives in Bulacan is the SGLGIF-funded slope protection project in Barangay Assumption, City of San Jose del Monte, inaugurated by the DILG and the Provincial Government of Bulacan last June to protect nearby residents and properties from erosion and slope instability.

In Balagtas, a 987.60-linear-meter drainage system was also constructed along the Balagtas-Pandi Provincial Road in Barangay Santol to improve rainwater and wastewater discharge and help mitigate flooding.

Through the SGLGIF, the DILG continues to recognize and reward good local governance by turning performance-based incentives into projects that directly address community needs, demonstrating that effective governance must ultimately be measured by the improvements it brings to people's lives.