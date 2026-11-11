Around 29 passengers and crew members of distressed motorbanca MBCA Princess Ruby Ann-1 were rescued following a mechanical failure in the vicinity waters off Calibangbangan Island, Linapacan, Palawan, on 9 November 2026.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), they received a report that the motorbanca sustained a broken propeller shaft while sailing, prompting its mechanic to immediately shut down the main engine to prevent further mechanical damage and ensure the safety of those on board.

Upon receiving the distress report, personnel from Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) New Colaylayan and CGSS San Fernando promptly responded and conducted search and rescue (SAR) operations.

After assessing the situation, PCG personnel secured the towing lines and initiated emergency towing operations to bring the distressed vessel to San Fernando Port, El Nido, Palawan.

The motorbanca safely arrived at the port, with all 29 passengers and crew members, including the boat captain, accounted for and confirmed to be in good physical condition.