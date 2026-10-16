Woman arrested for alleged theft of senior citizen’s wallet in Ilocos Sur

A 59-year-old woman was arrested after she was allegedly caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) taking a wallet containing P3,700 and a senior citizen identification card from a 69-year-old store owner at a medical and dental mission in Nagbukel, Ilocos Sur, on Thursday, 15 October.

The victim, a widow and resident of Nagbukel, reported the incident to the Nagbukel Municipal Police Station after discovering that her brown wallet was missing while she was attending the medical and dental mission at the Nagbukel Covered Court.

According to the victim, she briefly left her seat to get a number for the medical and dental services. When she returned to retrieve her senior citizen ID from her shoulder bag, she discovered that her wallet, which contained P3,700 in cash and her identification card, was missing.