Charlie Puth ends 10-year wait with unforgettable Manila homecoming

For a generation of Filipino fans, the wait was agonizingly long. It had been 10 years since Charlie Puth last stepped foot on a local stage — a decade defined by shifting playlists, growing up and streaming tracks from afar. On Tuesday night, the drought officially ended. Puth brought his Whatever’s Clever World Tour to a packed SM Mall of Asia Arena, delivering an electric yet deeply emotional homecoming that bridged a 10-year gap.

A decade after his last local performance, Charlie Puth reunites with Filipino fans for a concert filled with nostalgia, music and heartfelt moments. Photograph courtesy of Live Nation/Grace Tom

A setlist spanning a decade Puth wasted no time diving into a dynamic catalog that blended his early breakout hits with fresh material. Kicking off the evening with “Beat Yourself Up” and smoothly transitioning into “How Long,” the Grammy-nominated singer immediately commanded the cavernous arena, transforming the massive venue into an intimate room. The emotional center of the concert shifted when Puth moved to the B-stage for a stripped-down acoustic and mid-tempo medley. As the opening notes of “Dangerously” rang out, the atmosphere grew palpable. “One Call Away” transformed the MOA Arena into a deafening, tear-filled choir, with thousands of fans drowning out the PA system. The nostalgic wave peaked with “Left & Right” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” underscoring how deeply embedded Puth’s music has been in local pop culture over the past decade.

Fans sing along as Charlie Puth performs “One Call Away” during his long-awaited return to the Philippine stage. Photograph courtesy of Live Nation/Grace Tom

Charlie Puth reconnects with Filipino fans through a setlist spanning his biggest hits and newer releases. Photograph courtesy of Live Nation/Grace Tom