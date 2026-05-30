LeeHi announces Manila stop for 2026 world tour

South Korean R&B singer-songwriter LeeHi is set to return to the Philippines as part of her “LEEHI & 808 HI RECORDINGS World Tour 2026,” with a concert scheduled for August 11, 2026, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The announcement was made by Live Nation Philippines, which revealed that the Manila show will be part of the tour’s Asia and Oceania leg. Rising act Rolldice will join the event as the opening performer.

Ticket sales will begin with a Live Nation Philippines presale on June 18 from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fans who wish to participate in the presale must create an account or log in through the promoter’s website. General ticket sales will open on June 19 at 1 p.m. through TicketNet and its authorized outlets.

Details regarding ticket prices, seat plans, and VIP packages have yet to be released and will be announced at a later date.

LeeHi is known for her distinctive vocals and a string of popular tracks that have helped establish her as one of South Korea’s leading R&B artists. Her upcoming Manila concert is expected to draw local fans eager to see the singer perform live.