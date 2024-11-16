Fans accuse Ticketmaster of inflating concert ticket prices

Hundreds of fans of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and other artists have filed a new lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, alleging price gouging and monopolistic practices. The suit, filed in California state court, accuses the companies of conspiring with third parties to artificially inflate ticket prices for concerts.

The complaint builds on a federal antitrust case brought by Swift fans in December 2022, which stemmed from a ticket sale debacle for the singer’s Eras Tour. Fans reported queuing for hours for tickets that later appeared on Ticketmaster’s resale marketplace at significantly higher prices. Live Nation at the time attributed the issues to "historically unprecedented demand."

In the latest case, plaintiffs claim the companies engaged in behavior that violates the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a law initially designed to combat organized crime. They allege that Ticketmaster and Live Nation collude with venues and other organizations to dominate the ticketing market and overcharge consumers.

Jennifer Kinder, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, told “Wired”, “These businesses monopolize the market so individual consumers don’t have a fair chance at a fairly priced ticket.”