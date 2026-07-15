Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is officially making his long-awaited return to the Philippines with his How Did We Get Here? World Tour 2026.
The British singer-songwriter will perform on 17 October 2026 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, marking his first Manila concert in years.
Live Nation Philippines also unveiled the official ticket prices, with General Admission (free seating) at P2,500, Upper Box at P4,500, Floor Standing at P6,500, Lower Box Regular at P8,500, Lower Box Premium at P9,000, and Patron tickets at P9,750. Ticket prices are inclusive of ticketing charges.
Fans will have multiple chances to secure seats before the general sale. The artist presale runs from 10 a.m. on 27 July until 10 a.m. on 28 July through Louis Tomlinson’s official fan registration.
This will be followed by the Mastercard presale from 12 p.m. on 28 July to 12 p.m. on 29 July, while the Live Nation Philippines presale is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on 29 July. General ticket sales begin at 12 p.m. on 30 July via TicketNet online and outlets.
The standing section is open to concertgoers 10 years old and above, while seated sections are open to those 8 years old and above. Minors must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing adult, subject to the promoter’s age policies. Pregnant women and patrons with certain medical conditions are not permitted in the standing section for safety reasons but may attend seated sections after registering at the designated assistance table upon entry.
Each transaction is limited to a maximum of six tickets.