Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is officially making his long-awaited return to the Philippines with his How Did We Get Here? World Tour 2026.

The British singer-songwriter will perform on 17 October 2026 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, marking his first Manila concert in years.

Live Nation Philippines also unveiled the official ticket prices, with General Admission (free seating) at P2,500, Upper Box at P4,500, Floor Standing at P6,500, Lower Box Regular at P8,500, Lower Box Premium at P9,000, and Patron tickets at P9,750. Ticket prices are inclusive of ticketing charges.

Fans will have multiple chances to secure seats before the general sale. The artist presale runs from 10 a.m. on 27 July until 10 a.m. on 28 July through Louis Tomlinson’s official fan registration.