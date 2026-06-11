Vice Ganda denies rumor of hoarding BTS concert tickets

Vice Ganda has firmly denied online claims that he purchased 50 tickets to BTS' upcoming concert in the Philippines, addressing the rumor in a strongly worded social media post.

Responding to the allegation, the television host questioned where the claim originated and dismissed the idea that he would need dozens of tickets. “Where’d the 50 tix come from? What do I need that for?” he wrote, adding that he is not even certain of his schedule on the day of the concert.