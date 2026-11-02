The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed three lease agreements for the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, and the Camp John Hay in Baguio City, boosting the tourism sector in these ecozones managed by the agency.

According to BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang, these agreements are aimed for leisure, recreation, and tourism developments in Clark, Pampanga and Camp John Hay, Baguio, bringing in additional investments, jobs, and economic activity in the areas.

"Through these lease agreements, we are opening more opportunities for private sector partners to invest in BCDA properties and develop facilities that respond to the needs of visitors, businesses, and surrounding communities. These projects will help generate economic activity, create jobs, expand leisure and tourism offerings, and make productive use of our properties," he said.

The first contract between Grace Farm Nature Resort Corporation covers a 15-year lease on a leisure and recreational development in Clark, Pampanga. As part of the agreement, Grace Farm committed to investing at least Php50 million in the development, construction, improvement, and enhancement of the project within the initial lease period.

"We are committed to developing and managing our resort with dedication, professionalism, and respect for the standards and vision of BCDA. More than building a successful resort, we hope to create a place where people can relax, enjoy nature, and make lasting memories," Grace Farm Nature Resort Corporation Director Daniel S. Chung said.

"We also hope this project will contribute to local tourism, create opportunities for employment, and bring positive benefits to the surrounding community."

The second agreement covers a 500-square-meter development in Camp John Hay, which BCDA leased to Anrey, Inc. for the establishment of the restaurant, Sizzling Plate. The Baguio-based restaurant brand—which has served the local dining scene for 47 years—plans to bring its dining offerings to the Camp John Hay destination. Anrey has committed to invest at least Php15 million in the development of the leased property within one year from contract signing.

The third lease agreement between Zoo and Theme Park Services, Inc. covers the development of an integrated educational family adventure park in Camp John Hay. The project will feature a nature adventure park and other facilities under its approved development plan.

The company has committed to invest at least Php20 million in the development of the leased property within 10 years from contract signing. The project will also follow green development principles, including measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water and power consumption, and waste generation.

"We hope that through this initiative, we can contribute to the growth of tourism in Camp John Hay and create opportunities for the community and help further enhance its appeal as a destination for both local and international visitors," Zoo and Theme Parks Services, Inc. Business Development Head Ren Christopher A. Siccion said.