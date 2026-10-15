The excitement built hours before midnight, with Apple enthusiasts filling the venue to become among the first customers in the country to purchase the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Long queues, live performances and a surprise appearance by Vice Ganda marked the Philippine midnight launch of Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series as eager customers gathered at Power Mac Center in Greenbelt 3 on Thursday night, 15 October.

Power Mac Center has expanded its presence in Cebu with the opening of a new store at SM City Consolacion.

Among those waiting was the first customer in line, who said he had been closely monitoring announcements about the launch since the previous week.

His anticipation paid off as he secured the coveted first spot in the queue ahead of the official release.

As more customers arrived, the event transformed into a celebration featuring live music, entertainment and activities leading up to the midnight countdown.

Singer-songwriter Janine Teñoso took the stage, followed by OPM hitmaker Dionela.

Adding to the excitement was an appearance by comedian and television host Vice Ganda, who joined the festivities as customers prepared for the official opening.

As midnight approached, shoppers formed queues outside the store, ready to purchase or collect their preordered devices.

The countdown began at 11:59 p.m., with official sales starting as the clock struck midnight on Friday, 16 October. A live DJ set continued the celebration as customers entered the store.

Nationwide midnight celebration

The Greenbelt event was part of Power Mac Center's simultaneous midnight launches at 15 locations nationwide, expanding its annual tradition beyond Metro Manila.

The participating locations included SM Mall of Asia, SM City Clark, SM City Iloilo, SM Lanang, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, Robinsons Magnolia, SM City Marikina, Festival Mall, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Pampanga, SM City Lipa, SM Seaside Cebu and SM CDO Downtown.

Other venues featured performances by Janine Berdin, MRLD, Jayda, Jenzen Guino, Emman Abatayo and Maric Gavino.

Power Mac Center Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez said the midnight launch had evolved into a celebration that brought technology enthusiasts together.

“For years, Power Mac Center has celebrated the iPhone launch as more than product arrivals. They have become moments to come together, share anticipation, and experience the latest tech with fellow enthusiasts. We’ve brought that excitement to more locations for our customers’ convenience, made possible by the continued support of our brand partners and employees,” Alvarez said.

Customers who joined the queues before 11:59 p.m. on 15 October were eligible for exclusive launch freebies, while other participants took part in games, raffles and promotional activities.

iPhone 18 Pro now available

Following the midnight launch, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max became available at Power Mac Center stores nationwide and through its official online channels.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at P94,990, according to Power Mac Center's published listing.

The retailer is also offering limited-time financing and promotional packages through participating banks and payment providers.

Among the offers are additional discounts, cashback incentives, zero-interest installment plans and deferred payment options, subject to eligibility and participating bank conditions.

Customers can receive additional savings through BPI, Metrobank, BDO, UnionBank, RCBC, Security Bank, PNB and other financing partners.

Power Mac Center is also offering special bundle pricing for selected Apple Watch and AirPods models purchased with the new iPhones until 18 October.

Discounts of up to 30 percent on participating Apple accessories and 40 percent on selected partner brands are also available.

Customers who missed the midnight launch may purchase the devices through Power Mac Center's physical stores, official website and Lazada flagship store.