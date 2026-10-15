Acting LTFRB Chairman Greg Pua Jr. warned vehicle owners against operating transport, logistics and delivery services without the required permits, saying violators face fines of up to P200,000 per vehicle and impoundment.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered a nationwide crackdown on private trucks and vans illegally providing logistics and delivery services to online shopping platforms.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said Thursday it issued show cause orders against 19 transport network companies…

Board officials reiterated that the practice violates existing transport regulations by permitting unauthorized vehicles to carry…

Pua said the agency confirmed the unauthorized operations following complaints from legitimate transport operators.

Investigations found that privately registered trucks and vans were providing delivery and logistics services to e-commerce marketplaces without securing the necessary authority from the LTFRB.

“This is a fair warning to all those involved in this modus. We have already started our operations against you in coordination with law enforcement agencies. Your only options so far are to stop or get the necessary permit for your operation,” Pua said.

He described the practice as a form of “colorum” operation that undermines legitimate operators complying with government regulations.

The LTFRB has directed its Law Enforcement Unit to intensify nationwide operations against unauthorized truck-for-hire services, particularly those catering to online marketplaces.

Pua stressed that securing a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or other valid LTFRB authority is essential not only for regulatory compliance but also for road safety.

He said vehicles authorized to operate commercial transport services undergo roadworthiness inspections to ensure they meet safety standards.

Unauthorized operations violate Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, which provides penalties including vehicle impoundment and fines of up to P200,000 per unit.

Pua also cited the Public Service Act, as amended by Republic Act No. 11659, concerning ownership requirements for businesses covered by applicable nationality restrictions.

He warned that violations of the relevant ownership provisions could carry imprisonment of six years and one day to 12 years, a fine of up to P2 million, or both.