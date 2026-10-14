In a homily delivered on his behalf by Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle during Mass at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, the pontiff emphasized the importance of strong families in shaping society's future.

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday, 14 October, called for stronger family bonds, urging parents and children to revive the practice of praying together and nurturing their spiritual lives.

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to be admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove a lung nodule, the Vatican said.

Pope Leo XIV to be hospitalized on Tuesday for lung surgery

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday, 12 October, called on Filipino Catholics to pray for Pope Leo XIV as…

CBCP calls for prayers as Pope Leo XIV prepares for surgery

“The world has no future without strong families open to the gift of children and attentive to their education and growth,” the Pope said.

Leo lamented the decline of family prayer, particularly during meals, at the beginning and end of each day, and on special occasions.

He encouraged families to regularly spend time together in prayer to strengthen their relationships, spiritual development and solidarity in meeting everyday challenges.

The pontiff also underscored the importance of attending Sunday Mass and participating in the sacraments.

He said “common prayer and the sacraments play a vital role in family life because they open hearts.”

“I therefore strongly urged everyone to rediscover and encourage these practices,” the Pope added.

Tagle presided over the Mass as the Pope continued recovering from lung surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent surgery Tuesday, 13 October, to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after doctors detected a localized nodule during medical examinations.

According to the Vatican, tissue examined during the operation confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer.

The Vatican said the procedure was successful and without complications.

Leo had disclosed the discovery of the nodule during his Sunday address on 11 October, explaining that doctors had recommended its removal.

The Holy See reported Wednesday that the Pope had spent a calm night at the hospital and was continuing his recovery.

He is expected to remain hospitalized for approximately one week.

The Mass marked the conclusion of a Vatican gathering commemorating the 10th anniversary of Amoris Laetitia, the apostolic exhortation on family life issued by Pope Francis in 2016.