MakatiMed, Colegio de Sta. Rosa-Makati partner to support students’ mental health

MOU signing with CSR-Makati Directress and Principal Sr. Corazon D.S. Manuel, OP; CSR-Makati Assistant Principal for Formation and Community Extension Sr. Elsie A. Bagaypo, OP; MakatiMed Creative, Communications & Sales Services Senior Vice President and Division Head Arlyn L. Songco; and CSR-Makati Guidance Facilitator and Officer-in-Charge Marvin Joyce Eijansantos.

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) and Colegio de Sta. Rosa-Makati have partnered to improve students’ access to professional assessment, consultation and intervention for developmental, behavioral, emotional, psychological and psychiatric concerns. The two institutions formalized the partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), establishing a coordinated referral system that will allow students who may need specialized care to be referred to MakatiMed professionals, including developmental pediatricians, psychiatrists and psychologists. Under the agreement, Colegio de Sta. Rosa-Makati may identify students who could benefit from professional evaluation through school-based processes and observations. With the consent of parents or legal guardians, the school may provide relevant background information and documentation to support referrals.

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A designated school representative, such as a guidance counselor or administrator, will coordinate referrals with MakatiMed. The hospital, meanwhile, will facilitate professional services in accordance with medical, ethical and legal standards. Students officially referred by the school will also receive priority consideration for initial consultations or assessments, subject to existing hospital policies and capacity. Clinical and medical decisions will remain under the professional judgment and responsibility of MakatiMed practitioners. Colegio de Sta. Rosa-Makati Directress and Principal Sr. Corazon D.S. Manuel, OP, underscored the importance of providing students with support during the partnership’s signing. “As we celebrate mental health awareness month, we are reminded that our children should never feel that they are alone in their struggles. Through this partnership, we can provide them with timely professional support, guidance, and compassionate care. We are truly grateful to Makati Medical Center for walking with us in this important mission,” Manuel said. MakatiMed said the partnership reinforces its commitment to making specialized healthcare more accessible to young patients while strengthening collaboration with schools to address students’ health and well-being needs.