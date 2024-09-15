Makati Med’s advance surgery approach saves aneurysm patient

A team of expert neurosurgeons at Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) successfully treated a 60-year-old woman with a giant left internal carotid artery (LICA) brain aneurysm using a combination of surgical and endovascular techniques.

The aneurysm, first diagnosed 13 years ago, had grown significantly, causing the patient’s left eye to protrude and limiting its movement. Despite prior treatment attempts at another hospital, the aneurysm persisted.

Reports said that the patient sought the expertise of Michael N. Sabalza, MD, who collaborated with a team of specialized neurosurgeons, including cerebrovascular neurosurgeon Guillermo Victorino T. Liabres, MD, and endovascular neurosurgeon Carlos Francis A. Santiago, MD.

Santiago first performed a cerebral angiography to meticulously assess the aneurysm. Liabres then performed a bypass procedure to ensure adequate blood flow to the brain, followed by Santiago’s coil trapping of the aneurysm and removal of the affected LICA segment.

The complex case showcases MakatiMed’s advanced neurosurgical capabilities. The team’s successful utilization of both surgical and endovascular approaches highlights their expertise in treating life-threatening conditions.