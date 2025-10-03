MakatiMed turns pink in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) joined hospitals nationwide in illuminating their façades pink on 1 October 2025, in solidarity with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event, led by the Philippine College of Surgeons, marked a unified stand in the fight against one of the most common cancers affecting women.

Ahead of the lighting ceremony at 6:00 p.m., MakatiMed held a program at its Main Lobby attended by doctors, advocates, and breast cancer survivors.

In his opening remarks, Saturnino P. Javier, MD, Co-Interim President & CEO and Medical Director of MakatiMed, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to the advocacy. “We want to assure everyone that Makati Medical Center will always support worthwhile causes such as this, which promotes Breast Cancer Awareness,” he said. “Breast cancer remains a pressing health concern for many women and has accounted for many serious cases at MakatiMed. This event comes at a very opportune time as we continue campaigns to raise awareness.”

Jaime S. Songco, MD, Chairperson of the Department of Surgery, reflected on the symbolic meaning of the activity. “Pink reminds us of the brave women and men who continue to fight breast cancer — the survivors who inspire us with courage, and the loved ones we remember with affection. May this light serve as a reminder that early detection saves lives, that support strengthens the journey, and that together, we can move closer to a future free of breast cancer.”

Echoing the message of unity, Catherine SC Teh, MD of the Department of Surgery emphasized the hospital’s role in the global campaign. “By joining this global movement, Makati Medical Center stands with the Philippine College of Surgeons in solidarity with women and families battling breast cancer, while strengthening our commitment to awareness, prevention, early detection, and holistic patient-centered care. Pink is the color of strength wrapped in grace. This ceremony symbolizes our shared mission to fight cancer together and to remind every patient and every woman that you are never alone.”

The program also featured heartfelt conversations with breast cancer survivors, including Bb. Pilipinas Universe 1997 Abbygale Arenas-de Leon, broadcast journalist and ICanServe Foundation founding president Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala, Binibining Pilipinas International 1991 Maria Patricia Betita, and MakatiMed Pediatric Infectious Diseases specialist Melodie Grace Magsanoc-Remorca, MD.

The evening concluded with the pink lighting of MakatiMed’s façade, a powerful symbol of hope, solidarity, and the ongoing fight against breast cancer.