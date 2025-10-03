MakatiMed celebrates 30 years of Laser Center with tribute to courage and care

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Laser Center under the Department of Dermatology on 30 September, 2025, with a program that highlighted innovation, compassion, and collaboration. Held at the 8F Tower 2 Auditorium, the event was organized in partnership with the Breast Imaging Center and the Department of Psychiatry under the theme “Courage.”

The celebration honored patients confronting skin and breast cancer, as well as those facing mental health challenges, while paying tribute to the doctors, nurses, and staff who stand by them.

In his opening remarks, Interim Co-President & CEO and Medical Director Saturnino P. Javier, MD, lauded the hospital’s collaborative spirit. “Unity and collaboration are highlighted by the several departments, and that has always been the flagship of Makati Medical Center — we collaborate at every important activity,” he said.

The program featured insights from leading specialists, including Ryan Raymond Y. Bautista, MD, Head of the MakatiMed Wellness Center, who gave an overview of its services; and Donna Marie L. Sarrosa, MD, Chairperson of the Department of Dermatology, who shared the history of laser dermatology and introduced Dermagraphix, the country’s first advanced skin cancer detection technology. Julie Anne Patricia M. Songco, MD, also delivered a lecture titled “Dermo-scope: Zeroing in on Early Skin Cancer,” emphasizing the value of dermoscopy in early detection.

Socio-civic leader Elizabeth Eder Zobel de Ayala spoke about her advocacy for cancer prevention, while broadcast journalist Bernadette Sembrano expressed her appreciation for the warmth and excellence of MakatiMed. The program also highlighted the importance of imaging in breast cancer detection through a lecture by Maria Luz Espinosa, MD, while Genevere Serna-Santos, MD, recounted the history of the Breast Imaging Center.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Joaquim Gerardo L. Jurilla, MD, a second-year resident, presented on the hospital’s holistic approach, underscoring that “healing goes beyond the physical.”

The celebration concluded with “An Evening with Music and Advocacy,” which included a surprise dance number from the LeBrandancers — a group of doctors — and a performance from OPM band Ben&Ben, whose songs inspired hope, connection, and comfort.

Through the milestone event, MakatiMed reaffirmed its mission to provide innovative, compassionate, and holistic care, supporting every patient’s journey to healing and wellness.