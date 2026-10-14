‘Machong Chismisan’ podcast slammed for calling Kris Aquino’s son Josh ‘walang kwenta’
“Machong Chismisan” co-host Tito P has drawn the ire of netizens after calling Josh Aquino, the eldest son of actress Kris Aquino, “walang kwenta” in a recent episode of the podcast.
“Si Bimby sobrang okay na anak, si Josh walang kwenta e. Nakaganoon lang, o,” Tito P unabashedly said.
His disparaging remarks about Josh continued after he learned that Aquino’s son receives a daily school allowance of ₱3,000.
“Tapos nakatunganga lang siyang ganun,” he added.
Following the podcast host’s remarks, netizens lambasted him for what they described as insensitive and disrespectful comments, particularly given that Josh is on the autism spectrum.
The backlash intensified as other hosts appeared to join in the mockery, with laughter audible during the exchange.
The episode was reportedly deleted following the backlash.