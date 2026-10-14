‘Machong Chismisan’ podcast slammed for calling Kris Aquino’s son Josh ‘walang kwenta’

Tito P faces backlash after calling Josh Aquino, the eldest son of actress Kris Aquino, “walang kwenta” during a recent episode of the podcast 'Machong Chismisan.'

“Machong Chismisan” co-host Tito P has drawn the ire of netizens after calling Josh Aquino, the eldest son of actress Kris Aquino, “walang kwenta” in a recent episode of the podcast. “Si Bimby sobrang okay na anak, si Josh walang kwenta e. Nakaganoon lang, o,” Tito P unabashedly said. His disparaging remarks about Josh continued after he learned that Aquino’s son receives a daily school allowance of ₱3,000. “Tapos nakatunganga lang siyang ganun,” he added.

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