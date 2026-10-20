NBI Director Melvin Matibag said subpoenas will also be issued to the producers of Machong Chismisan over an episode where derogatory remarks were made against Josh Aquino.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will subpoena the producers of the Machong Chismisan podcast as it expands its investigation into allegedly derogatory remarks directed at Josh Aquino, son of television personality Kris Aquino.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag announced the move Tuesday, 20 October, after the podcast's five hosts were summoned to explain their involvement in the controversial episode.

Matibag said investigators established that the episode was recorded on 30 September but was released on 5 October.

“That’s why ‘yung mga nasa likod nitong podcast nito will asked for their share, ‘yung thoughts nila right,” he said, indicating that those involved in producing the episode would also be asked to explain their roles.

Of the five hosts summoned, only Daniel Lawrence Vivar appeared, accompanied by his lawyer, while another host, known as Tito Patriotito, was represented by legal counsel.

Matibag said Tito Patriotito's lawyer submitted a letter claiming that the host had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or bipolar disorder.

“No denial whatsoever except ang sinasabi si Tito P is also suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or bipolar disorder,” Matibag said.

“Pero wala naman nakalakip dito na certification to prove his claim,” he added, noting that no medical certification accompanied the letter.

The NBI is examining possible violations of the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability, which prohibits public ridicule and vilification of persons with disabilities.

“We will file the proper charges on this one,” Matibag said.

He warned that violations could carry fines and imprisonment.

Matibag also clarified that a formal complaint from Kris Aquino was not necessary for authorities to pursue the investigation, describing the alleged violation as a public offense.