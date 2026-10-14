Ejercito said an initial review of the House version of the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) showed significant changes from the National Expenditure Program (NEP), particularly in programs supporting health facilities and disaster response.

Senate Finance Committee chairperson JV Ejercito on Wednesday questioned reductions in health care and disaster preparedness allocations under the House-approved 2027 national budget, warning that the realignments could undermine the implementation of Universal Health Care (UHC).

Senate Finance Committee Chairperson Sen. JV Ejercito said the Senate will conduct an independent review of the proposed P7.2-trillion…

Among the changes was a ₱4.45-billion reduction in the Department of Health's Health Facilities Enhancement Program, while funding for its Medical Assistance Program increased to ₱23.9 billion.

Ejercito expressed concern that the adjustments favored medical assistance for patients over investments in health infrastructure and preventive care.

“Kinukumpirma natin na may mga pagbabago, malaking pagbabago mula NEP sa House version ng GAB. Ang aking initial reaction ay nakakapagtaka lang na nabawasan ng pondo sa ilang mga programa,” Ejercito said.

“Striking para sa akin lalo na’ yung mga natanggal sa mga malalaking program especially sa ilan nating advocacies,” he added.

The senator said the funding changes appeared inconsistent with the country's goal of strengthening preventive health services under UHC.

He also flagged a ₱9.5-billion reduction in the Calamity Fund despite preparations for the anticipated effects of El Niño.

Other adjustments included a ₱130-billion reduction in foreign-assisted projects and a new ₱10-billion allocation for the Department of Agriculture's Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk program.

In public works, Ejercito cited a ₱2.6-billion cut in right-of-way payments.

He also noted an ₱8.04-billion allocation for flood mitigation structures, alongside a ₱4.6-billion reduction in funding for flood mitigation projects within major river basins.

Ejercito emphasized that the Senate would examine the purpose and justification of the changes before deciding which allocations to retain, restore or revise.

“Ang budget process, balancing act naman talaga 'yan. May nadadagdagan at may nababawasan. Pero titiyakin natin na malaman bakit may pagbabago, ano ang dahilan o purpose, at kung mapupunta ba ito sa mga pangunahing kailangan,” he said.

Senate review underway

The Senate Finance Committee formally received the House-approved GAB at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with printed copies distributed to senators Wednesday morning.

Ejercito directed committee vice chairpersons to begin preparing reports on agencies whose budgets had already undergone subcommittee deliberations.

The deadline for submitting these reports is 23 October.

He also pledged to reinstate the Senate's prohibition against budget items lacking sufficient details or supporting documentation, particularly questionable lump-sum appropriations.

The senator said civil society organizations and government watchdogs would be invited to participate in the budget review process, including discussions related to the bicameral conference committee.

A briefing with civil society organizations is scheduled for 26 October.

The Senate Finance Committee aims to file its committee report on 11 November, followed by the sponsorship speech on 23 November.

The period of interpellation is scheduled to continue until 1 December.

Ejercito maintained that the Senate would conduct an independent review of the House-approved spending plan to ensure public funds were directed toward priority programs and services.