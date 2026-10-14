Leyva expressed his disappointment on social media after a podcast host reportedly mocked Josh, who is on the autism spectrum, triggering widespread criticism from netizens who found the comments offensive and discriminatory.

Fashion designer Michael Leyva has joined the growing number of personalities condemning the controversial remarks made about Joshua “Josh” Aquino, the eldest son of actress and television host Kris Aquino, during an episode of the Machong Chismisan podcast.

Following public backlash over an insensitive remark about Kris Aquino’s son Josh Aquino, Makoy Pare, one of the hosts of the “ Machong…

The controversy erupted after co-host Tito P described Josh as “walang kwenta” while comparing him to his younger brother, Bimby Aquino. The hosts also drew criticism after laughter was heard during the discussion.

For Leyva, making fun of someone's disability should never be considered entertainment.

“It is not funny, and it will never be funny,” the celebrated fashion designer declared, emphasizing that Josh deserves understanding, affection, and respect rather than ridicule.

Leyva also questioned the reported removal of the controversial episode from the podcast's YouTube channel, pointing out that deleting the material does not erase the hurt caused by the remarks.

He stressed that “the internet keeps receipts,” suggesting that content creators cannot simply escape accountability by taking down offensive material after receiving public criticism.

His strong reaction resonated with netizens who defended Josh and criticized the podcast personalities for their apparent lack of sensitivity toward individuals with disabilities.

The controversy has also sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of online personalities, particularly when discussing people who may be vulnerable to public ridicule.

As criticism continues, Leyva's message serves as a reminder that humor should never come at the expense of another person's dignity.

For the fashion designer, the issue goes beyond a deleted podcast episode. It is about promoting compassion, respecting differences, and recognizing that individuals with special needs deserve the same kindness and consideration as everyone else.