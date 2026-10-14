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An Air India flight traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to New Delhi was abruptly diverted to Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday morning, 14 October, after triggering a high-level security alert for suspected unlawful interference as it entered Indian airspace.

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Upon landing at 9:45 a.m., authorities immediately directed the aircraft to an isolated bay.

A heavy multi-agency security response ensued, involving the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), who conducted thorough inspections of both the aircraft and passenger luggage.

Adhering to standard emergency protocol, both pilots were de-boarded, and elite National Security Guard (NSG) teams in Delhi were placed on standby, according to reports by CNN-News 18.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity, a senior airport official clarified the initial situation: "It was a hijacking rumor, not a bomb threat. It is too early to comment officially on the matter, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.