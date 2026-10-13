PhilHealth, BJMP partner to expand healthcare access for over 80,000 detainees

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to ensure that persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) nationwide are registered with PhilHealth and can access healthcare benefits.

The partnership is expected to strengthen healthcare delivery for more than 80,000 PDLs in 28 BJMP facilities nationwide through the accreditation of BJMP clinics and the provision of PhilHealth benefits, including services under the YAKAP program.

PhilHealth Acting President and Chief Executive Officer Beverly Lorraine C. Ho and BJMP Jail Director Efren A. Nemeño signed the agreement, underscoring both agencies' commitment to improving healthcare access for one of the country's most vulnerable sectors.