PhilHealth, BJMP partner to expand healthcare access for over 80,000 detainees
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to ensure that persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) nationwide are registered with PhilHealth and can access healthcare benefits.
The partnership is expected to strengthen healthcare delivery for more than 80,000 PDLs in 28 BJMP facilities nationwide through the accreditation of BJMP clinics and the provision of PhilHealth benefits, including services under the YAKAP program.
PhilHealth Acting President and Chief Executive Officer Beverly Lorraine C. Ho and BJMP Jail Director Efren A. Nemeño signed the agreement, underscoring both agencies' commitment to improving healthcare access for one of the country's most vulnerable sectors.
“Universal Health Care means every Filipino, including those in detention. Through partnerships like this, PhilHealth is working alongside our fellow government agencies to make sure that no Filipino is left outside the reach of care,” Ho said.
Nemeño said the partnership would help address gaps in healthcare services for detainees through automatic enrollment and improved access to medical care in jail facilities.
“By ensuring the automatic enrollment of our PDLs under the National Health Insurance Program and facilitating seamless health care access across our facilities, PhilHealth has helped bridge long-standing gaps in public health service for one of our nation's most vulnerable populations,” Nemeño said.
The two agencies said the agreement aims to strengthen healthcare delivery in detention facilities and support the government's commitment to equitable healthcare under the Universal Health Care program.