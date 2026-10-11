‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 episode titles reveal new adventures
Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians now have a first look at the adventures awaiting the demigod trio as Disney+ revealed the episode titles for the upcoming third season, which will adapt Rick Riordan’s beloved third book, The Titan’s Curse.
The new season will continue Percy Jackson’s journey as he faces bigger threats from Greek mythology, with the newly released titles teasing dangerous quests, unexpected encounters and battles against powerful forces.
The first two episodes are set to premiere on 20 November, beginning with “My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong,” followed by “An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit.” The titles hint at the chaos and surprises Percy and his friends will encounter as they embark on another mission.
The adventure continues on 27 November with episodes three and four, titled “I Learn How to Grow Zombies” and “We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods.” The latter appears to reference one of the memorable locations from The Titan’s Curse, where Percy, Annabeth Chase and their allies face challenges connected to the gods.
Episodes five and six will arrive on 4 December, titled “I Have a Dam Problem” and “I Wrestle Santa’s Evil Twin,” promising more mythological twists and the series’ signature mix of humor and action.
The final two episodes of the season are titled “I Put on a Few Million Extra Pounds” and “The Gods Vote How to Kill Us,” teasing a high-stakes conclusion as Percy faces greater dangers tied to the fate of Olympus.
The Titan’s Curse, the third installment in Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, introduces new characters, including the Hunters of Artemis, and raises the stakes as Percy’s world expands beyond Camp Half-Blood.
Season three follows the success of the first two seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with Walker Scobell returning as Percy Jackson alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.
The series streams on Disney+.