‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 episode titles reveal new adventures

Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians now have a first look at the adventures awaiting the demigod trio as Disney+ revealed the episode titles for the upcoming third season, which will adapt Rick Riordan’s beloved third book, The Titan’s Curse.

The new season will continue Percy Jackson’s journey as he faces bigger threats from Greek mythology, with the newly released titles teasing dangerous quests, unexpected encounters and battles against powerful forces.

The first two episodes are set to premiere on 20 November, beginning with “My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong,” followed by “An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit.” The titles hint at the chaos and surprises Percy and his friends will encounter as they embark on another mission.

The adventure continues on 27 November with episodes three and four, titled “I Learn How to Grow Zombies” and “We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods.” The latter appears to reference one of the memorable locations from The Titan’s Curse, where Percy, Annabeth Chase and their allies face challenges connected to the gods.