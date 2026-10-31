Gen Z heartthrobs team up for concert

Three of GMA Network’s promising young actors are preparing to showcase another side of their artistry as Michael Sager, Kelvin Miranda and Anton Vinzon come together for their first major concert collaboration, “GenZ Heartthrobs,” scheduled for January 15, 2027, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Known for their respective acting projects, the three Kapuso stars are stepping beyond television and into the concert spotlight, promising an evening of music, entertainment and memorable moments for their supporters.

During the concert's media conference on Saturday, October 31, the young actors expressed their excitement about sharing the stage and embracing a new challenge in their entertainment careers.

For Michael, being recognized as one of the country's Gen Z heartthrobs is both flattering and a responsibility that comes with remaining humble despite growing popularity.

“We don’t let it go to our heads na kami na yon, e. We’re just humbled by the opportunity. We are honored to represent that name,” Michael shared.

The actor emphasized that the recognition should inspire them to work harder rather than become overly confident about their achievements.

Meanwhile, Anton admitted that performing in a major concert is an unfamiliar experience, but one he eagerly welcomes.

“Nakakataba ng puso kasi bago po sa akin ito, ang mag-concert sa harap ng mga tao. It’s new to us, grabeng experience ito,” he said.

“I’m just really excited for this wonderful concert. I am looking forward to this.”

Anton also revealed that his father, actor and singer Roi Vinzon, continues to provide valuable guidance as he establishes his own identity in show business.

“And sabi ng tatay ko, just be yourself and be grounded always,” Anton recalled.

“Ang importante, mahal mo yung craft mo, mahal ka ng mga tao. Yun ang pinakaimportante sa industriyang ito kasi mabilis mawala.”

The young actor said his father's reminders have helped him appreciate the importance of sincerity, dedication and gratitude in an industry where success can sometimes be unpredictable.

“Kaya I’m just grateful to God na nabigyan ako ng ganitong opportunity at sa lahat ng mga naniniwala sa akin,” he added.

Anton also shared a touching family tradition involving music. According to him, he and his father sing Rod Stewart's “I Don't Want to Talk About It” whenever Roi celebrates his birthday.

Music, in fact, runs in Anton's family. Apart from his father, his mother, Jeany David, is also a talented singer, making his upcoming concert appearance another opportunity to explore his musical roots.

For Kelvin, the upcoming production will offer audiences an opportunity to see the three actors perform individually and together.

“Gusto namin silang i-entertain. Konting kilig naman para maging masaya ang mga puso natin,” Kelvin said.

“May solo performance, meron din naman kaming group performance, so yun po ang gusto namin na mapanood ng audience.”

Beyond the excitement surrounding the concert, Kelvin also addressed an unrelated controversy involving his name and British singer Sam Smith.

The actor denied knowing anything about the alleged encounter, which circulated online alongside claims that he had received a substantial amount of money.

“Yung isyu kay Sam Smith, hindi ko siya alam, e,” Kelvin clarified.

“Bakit ako ang pinagbibintangan ng tao na meron akong Sam Smith na kinita, na binayaran ako ng isang milyon?”

He questioned why people were quick to make accusations without knowing him personally or establishing the facts.

“Sino ka para husgahan ako? Hindi mo naman ako kilala. Hindi mo naman alam kung nasaan ako noong araw na yon.”

Kelvin also expressed concern over the increasingly hostile environment on social media, where misinformation and offensive comments can spread rapidly.

“Sobrang daming bastos diyan. Sobrang daming walang modo diyan,” he observed.

“Lahat na halos, nandiyan. Makikita natin sa social media.”

Because of such experiences, Kelvin admitted that he prefers maintaining some distance from online platforms rather than becoming too emotionally invested in what people say.

“Kaya ako, medyo aloof ako pagdating sa social media. Hindi ako masyadong attached,” he explained.

“Pero since nandun yung generation natin, kailangan mong mag-adapt.”

Despite the distractions that sometimes accompany celebrity life, Kelvin remains focused on preparing for the upcoming concert alongside Michael and Anton.

With their different personalities, individual talents and shared enthusiasm for performing, the three actors hope to deliver a show that highlights their versatility beyond acting.

“GenZ Heartthrobs” also marks an important career opportunity for the trio as they explore live musical entertainment and strengthen their connection with audiences.

As preparations continue for their January 15, 2027 performance, Michael, Kelvin and Anton are determined to prove that their appeal extends beyond their good looks and television appearances.