Marbled water monitor rescued in Olongapo, turned over for rehabilitation

CENRO Officer Edward Sernadilla said DLA Natural Inc. employees secured the monitor lizard after finding it within their premises to prevent possible harm to both the animal and nearby personnel.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the employees retrieved the lizard and turned it over to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Olongapo City for proper assessment and rehabilitation.

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales — A marbled water monitor (Varanus marmoratus), commonly known as a bayawak, was rescued in Olongapo City by employees of DLA Natural Inc. in Subic.

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“They turned over the reptile to CENRO Olongapo City for proper handling and assessment in accordance with wildlife protection regulations. Following an initial health assessment, we transferred the rescued animal to the Wildlife In Need (WIN) Foundation Rescue Center within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone,” Sernadilla said.

The facility provides temporary care and rehabilitation for rescued, injured, and confiscated native wildlife.

The monitor lizard will undergo veterinary evaluation, health monitoring, and appropriate dietary care while its condition is assessed to determine whether it can be released back into its natural habitat.

The marbled water monitor is classified as Least Concern (LC) on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, based on its 2021 assessment. However, the species remains protected in the Philippines under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo reminded the public to avoid capturing, harming, or keeping native wildlife and to immediately report wildlife encounters to the nearest DENR office or authorized wildlife rescue facility.

The agency also urged the public to help protect wildlife by allowing trained personnel to safely handle and assess animals found in residential, commercial, or other areas where they may be at risk.