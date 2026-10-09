DENR expands bamboo planting in Tarlac

The said activity was led by the DENR's Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Camiling, to cap the celebration of Philippine Bamboo Month.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is eyeing to boost the number of giant bamboo in San Clemente, Tarlac by planting 50 giant bamboo propagules in Sitio Canding, Barangay Maasin as part of the agency's thrust to expand green areas and promote bamboo as a sustainable resource.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), thru its Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC), has released four…

CENRO Camiling Chief Amalia Fajardo said the activity was held within the LAWIN Efforts in Greening Intervention by Tree Planting (LEGIT) area and underscored the importance of community participation in sustaining reforestation and greening initiatives.

"This effort is more than symbolic. It is a call for collective action to nurture bamboo as a resource for future generations. We thank our partners and volunteers for joining us in strengthening the greening program," Fajardo said.

Aside from planting bamboo in upland areas, the DENR has also incorporated the species into linear parks developed across Central Luzon. These green spaces help provide shade, support cleaner air, reduce soil erosion and contribute to more livable communities.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said bamboo offers both environmental and livelihood benefits, making it an important species in the agency’s greening initiatives.

"Bamboo is not only a fast-growing species that helps restore degraded lands, but it also provides communities with economic opportunities. By planting bamboo, we are investing in both environmental protection and local development," Pablo said.

He added that the activity forms part of the DENR’s continuing efforts to increase forest cover, help mitigate the impacts of climate change, and encourage the sustainable use of bamboo as an alternative resource.

The DENR continues to encourage communities and local partners to participate in greening activities and other initiatives that support environmental protection and sustainable development.