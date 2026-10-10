Gov’t to reactivate 59 deep wells as El Niño threatens CALABARZON water supply

The government is also preparing 135 stationary water tanks and 105 mobile water tankers for emergency deployment in case of water supply disruptions.

The initiative is part of a broader contingency plan discussed during an interagency meeting led by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto on 8 October.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The national government is preparing to reactivate 59 deep wells and improve water treatment facilities in several areas, including Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, to prevent water shortages amid the anticipated effects of El Niño.

‘WMO forecasts indicate a near-100 percent likelihood that it will persist through February 2027.’

Additional water supply facilities are expected to become operational before the end of 2026 and in the first quarter of 2027.

However, the government has yet to disclose the distribution of the 59 deep wells across provinces, the estimated rehabilitation costs or the number of households expected to benefit.

The planned interventions come amid concerns that below-normal rainfall could affect water availability across the CALABARZON region.

According to rainfall projections presented by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), parts of the region could experience significantly reduced rainfall in the coming months.

Cavite, Rizal, western Batangas and portions of Laguna are among the areas potentially vulnerable to prolonged dry conditions.

Reduced rainfall could affect household water supplies, agricultural irrigation and other activities that depend on reliable water sources.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is also preparing water allocation strategies and reservoir management measures to help maintain adequate supplies.

Government agencies are expected to prioritize essential water needs while assessing alternative sources and emergency distribution facilities.

Recto has directed concerned agencies to accelerate preparations and coordinate with local government units to identify communities at risk of water shortages.

The planned rehabilitation of deep wells is intended to supplement existing water systems, particularly in areas where prolonged dry conditions could strain available supplies.

Authorities have yet to announce the specific locations, implementation schedules and expected production capacities of the facilities.

Further details are expected as agencies finalize their contingency measures and assess water supply requirements in affected communities.