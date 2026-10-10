The five-year partnership was formalized on 5 October through a memorandum of agreement signed by the DA Regional Field Office 10, Verueco Ventures Corp. (VVC), and two farmer associations at the Northern Mindanao Agricultural Crops and Livestock Research Complex.

Ube farmers in Bukidnon are set to gain access to an assured market and export opportunities under a P35-million investment agreement between the Department of Agriculture (DA), a private company and local farmer groups.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) has turned over the…

Quezon gets biggest share with 49 projects across the province

The initiative aims to produce about 1.5 million kilograms of ube annually by providing farmers with quality planting materials, farm inputs, technical assistance and investment support, alongside a guaranteed buyer for their harvest.

Under separate profit-sharing arrangements with VVC, the Lantapan Ube Planters Association and Balugto Hope Agroforestry Association Inc. will help establish a stable supply of high-quality purple yam for processing and export.

Harvested ube will be transported to Batangas, where it will be processed into powder for shipment to the United States. VVC Treasurer Jan Romeo Verueco said the project was driven by the crop’s potential in international markets and would serve as the company’s first initiative involving ube farmers.

For participating farmers, securing a buyer before planting could reduce the risk of losses caused by oversupply and uncertain market demand.

“We are very grateful to be part of this [project] because this is the first time we have experienced planting with an assured buyer. In our previous experience growing vegetables, we faced many failures because there were times when the market became oversupplied,” said Junita D. Luminda of Balugto Hope.

Lantapan Ube Planters Association chairperson Roel Soria said financing alone would not be enough without a reliable market for farm produce.

The DA committed to providing soil testing, farm machinery, organic fertilizers, quality planting materials and regular field monitoring to support productivity and sustainability.

Regional Executive Director Jose Apollo Y. Pacamalan said the agency would continue providing technical assistance throughout the project’s implementation.

The partnership is intended to strengthen farmer livelihoods while developing Bukidnon’s ube industry for export-oriented processing.