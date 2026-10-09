For a while now, we’ve heard the common narrative that suggests workers fear AI will replace them. However, a Salesforce survey shows that only 3 percent of knowledge workers in the Philippines never expect to work with an AI agent. A closer look reveals a more nuanced reality: the fear of being left behind stems from a fundamental lack of awareness of what AI can truly deliver for the individual at work and the skills needed to be successful. Corporate lag is exacerbating this void.

The Philippines has built a stellar reputation as a global standard for service delivery, supported by a young, tech-savvy workforce and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital economies. The country now stands at the brink of its next evolution: shifting from a service hub to a high-value knowledge economy. However, as we enter the era of agentic AI—autonomous digital teammates capable of reasoning and executing tasks—a paradox is emerging in the workforce.

The pilot trap

In some ways, it's understandable why corporate boardrooms are stalling. AI is evolving at speeds we’ve never seen before, and for any organization, the cost of a misstep is high. For any business, the considerations span security, data privacy, response accuracy, and safety. A lapse in any of these areas can significantly impact a brand’s reputation.

An unintended consequence of this caution is the dreaded pilot. What seems prudent can quickly become a cycle of small-scale tests, with leaders hesitating to commit to the organization-wide enablement the technology requires.

By failing to move beyond pilots, businesses risk missing out on AI value and leaving employees in suspended animation—aware of the tide of change but without the tools or knowledge to navigate it. So workers are turning to learning through personal use, and that comes with its own limitations and risks when applied in an enterprise setting.

A fenerational shift, not a cyclic change

This is not a typical technology cycle that businesses can afford to sit out until the "dust settles." We are witnessing a generational shift in the nature of work. Unlike previous evolutions that improved existing tasks, agentic AI is fundamentally redefining the human role in the value chain.

In an economy like the Philippines, where rising domestic consumption and expanding local industries power economic momentum, operationalizing AI is a strategic imperative to scale enterprise operations and serve a growing market.

Moving beyond the model

Businesses need to move fast. Regardless of how AI evolves or which model or tool is the flavor of the month, success in enterprise AI adoption will rely on three pillars moving in tandem: Workforce enablement, Workflow re-engineering, and Trust.

While the Philippines’ National AI Upskilling Roadmap sets a macro vision to upskill 1 million Filipinos by 2028, the agentic era requires more than just "AI literacy" or knowing what AI is and using it to do basic tasks. Real-world implementation happens in corporate boardrooms, where business leaders must move beyond AI literacy and embed applied AI capabilities into core workflows to scale local operations and drive continued growth. This means moving from one-off training to sustained active enablement that shows workers exactly how AI agents can act as their force multipliers. It also requires businesses to adapt roles and org charts to reflect the new hybrid workforce.



Adapting roles also creates an urgent need to re-engineer workflows for a workforce that partners closely with AI agents. Corporate lag often comes from firms trying to bolt AI onto old ways of working. Yet, success today requires redesigning processes and identifying where autonomous systems can lead execution so human talent can shift toward high-impact, consultative roles.

Take, for example, the use of agentic AI in insurance: a bolt-on process is the human agent using an AI tool to assist its response to customers, versus a reimagined process where the AI agent handles customers' queries, can take action, and, should the query be too complex, hands off to a human agent. Maxicare in the Philippines has done just that, reimagining its Letter of Authorization process to let AI agents take the lead, slashing service time by a massive 97.5 percent.

Finally, no AI transformation strategy can be complete without trust and governance. Trust is the currency of AI adoption. Customers want to know their data is protected. Employees want assurance that AI systems are fair and transparent. Regulators expect accountability. Investors look for risk mitigation and long-term resilience.

Unlike traditional rule-based systems, LLMs are probabilistic. Their outputs can vary, which makes governance more complex. As AI adoption accelerates, businesses need a platform that grounds probabilistic models in deterministic enterprise controls and operationalizes governance at scale. Agentforce provides a centralized foundation for managing AI oversight, risk, and compliance across the enterprise.

The call to action for the C-Suite

The message for Philippine business leaders is clear: your employees are not the hurdle to your AI strategy; they are the engine. Their fear is a plea for clarity and enablement.

If businesses continue to lag in defining the value of AI for their people, they won't just miss out on productivity gains and top-line growth impact—they will lose their best talent to competitors who do.

The burden of leading now rests on the C-suite. It’s time to close the awareness gap and start building the future alongside your workforce.