At its recently concluded G Summit 2026, the company brought together executives from retail, financial services, healthcare and energy utilities to discuss how connected technologies can help businesses adapt to changing demands.

Globe Business is encouraging Philippine companies to adopt integrated digital systems to improve operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity and support long-term growth.

Globe Business emphasized that digital transformation requires more than adopting individual technology solutions.

Instead, companies should integrate connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, application programming interfaces (APIs) and collaboration platforms to streamline operations and reduce technical complexity.

Retail industry representatives highlighted how cloud systems and cybersecurity can support business expansion while protecting critical operations.

Financial services executives discussed the role of artificial intelligence in accelerating innovation, stressing the importance of human oversight, responsible use and data protection.

Meanwhile, healthcare and energy industry leaders explored how connected technologies can improve customer services, simplify patient interactions, support predictive maintenance and strengthen infrastructure reliability.

Globe Business said integrating these technologies allows organizations to spend less time managing disconnected systems and focus more on innovation, customer experience and business development.

The company reiterated its commitment to providing end-to-end digital solutions, including connectivity, cloud services and cybersecurity, to help enterprises build more resilient operations.