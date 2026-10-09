The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) is co-organizing the 35th Governing Council Meeting of the Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia-Pacific (NACA), held on 7-9 October at Dusit Thani Manila. The gathering, NACA’s highest policymaking meeting, returned to the Philippines after 21 years.

The Philippines is pushing for stronger regional cooperation to protect fish farmers from climate change, aquatic diseases and shifting market requirements, as it hosts a major Asia-Pacific aquaculture policy meeting.

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BFAR National Director Elizer S. Salilig urged participating governments and partner organizations to turn discussions into practical support for fishing and farming communities.

“Sustainable aquaculture must translate into better livelihoods for farmers and fishers, greater food security for communities, stronger aquatic animal health systems, and healthier and more resilient aquatic ecosystems,” Salilig said in a message.

Aquaculture, which covers the farming of fish, shellfish and seaweeds, contributes to food supplies, employment and rural incomes. However, disease outbreaks, environmental damage and climate-related pressures can disrupt production and threaten the earnings of producers.

The meeting is reviewing the implementation of NACA’s Strategic Plan 2025+ and identifying priorities in environmental sustainability, aquatic animal health, biosecurity, genetics, biodiversity, food safety and certification.

Biosecurity measures are intended to prevent the introduction and spread of diseases in aquaculture facilities, helping reduce production risks and protect farm output.

BFAR said hosting the meeting provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation in research, technical exchanges, training and policy development. Regional knowledge and coordinated responses could help improve local aquaculture programs and give producers better tools to manage disease and environmental risks.

The gathering also allows Asia-Pacific countries to compare approaches suited to different farming conditions and connect scientific research with the needs of fish farmers.

“The outcomes of this meeting should therefore go beyond what we accomplish within these sessions,” Salilig said.

BFAR said the broader objective is to translate regional cooperation into more responsive programs that sustain aquaculture production, protect livelihoods and maintain a reliable supply of aquatic food.