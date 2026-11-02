More pet dumpsites in Bulacan discovered

Several suspected pet dumpsites have been discovered in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, days after 29 animal remains were found abandoned in a vacant lot.

Additional sites containing more remains of deceased pets were discovered today at San Jose Del Monte Bulacan.

Additional suspected pet dumpsites in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan have been discovered days after the remains of 29 companion animals were found abandoned in a vacant lot.

According to a Facebook Live report by Luna and Furry Siblings, the newly discovered sites are located in Barangays Minuyan 4 and Minuyan 5.

The group said around 14 animal remains were found in Minuyan 4, while an estimated 30 to 40 more remains may be buried in Minuyan 5. It noted that the figures remain subject to verification.

Earlier discovery

The latest discoveries follow an earlier case involving the recovery of 29 animal remains — 26 dogs and three cats — in San Jose del Monte. Animal welfare volunteers alleged that the pets had been entrusted to clinics or cremation services before their remains were improperly discarded.

Photograph courtesy of FB/Luna and Furry Siblings

In a social media post, Luna and Furry Siblings said volunteers visited several veterinary clinics and two pet cremation facilities to gather information. With the help of a borrowed microchip scanner, they checked the recovered animals for identification but found none had implanted microchips.

However, the group said many of the bags containing the remains were labeled with the pets’ names and weights, prompting an appeal for owners to come forward. Among the names listed were Sakura, Sweet, Brandon, Dara, Red, Dos, Ivy, Jedy, Crunch, Akira, Jennifer, Ira, Lucky and Chelsea.

The organization urged pet owners who recently availed themselves of euthanasia, cremation or aftercare services in San Jose del Monte and nearby areas to check their records and receipts, saying these could help identify those responsible if the allegations are proven true.

The additional reported dumpsites have intensified calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged improper disposal of companion animals.