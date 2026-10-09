Inka Magnaye speaks out after mom loses voice-over job to AI

“To think this client is a big brand. Like, BIG,” she wrote.

Magnaye questioned the decision, particularly because the client was a major brand.

“My heart breaks for all the artists and creatives,” Magnaye wrote on Facebook, sharing a screenshot of her mother’s conversation revealing that she had lost the voice-over job to AI.

Voice artist Inka Magnaye made public her lamentations after her mother lost a work opportunity to artificial intelligence (AI), raising concerns about the technology’s growing impact on artists and other creative professionals.

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Although she chose not to identify the company, Magnaye acknowledged that businesses make decisions based on their interests. Still, she urged consumers to think carefully about where they spend their money, recalling a quote that had left a lasting impression on her: “Where you spend your money is a vote you cast toward the future you want.”

“So big brands with money, I ask you: Is that the future you want? A world where numbers, codes, and programs siphon the earth’s resources and take opportunities from actual human beings?” she asked.

Magnaye argued that while replacing human talent with AI might help companies cut costs, it could also hurt the very consumers who support their businesses.

“Sure, you save money. But the money you would have spent on the real people who would LOVE to work with you will end up spending this money back on you anyway. We are your customers, too,” she wrote.

While acknowledging that AI can serve a purpose as a tool, Magnaye maintained that it should not be used to replace human talent.

“AI VOs sound lifeless, AI art feels lifeless. AI music sounds lifeless,” she said.

“Why? Because AI is not alive. It can never replicate life. And we are slowly being backed into a dead world one prompt at a time,” she added.

Despite her frustration, Magnaye ended her post with an appeal to potential clients looking for human voice talent.

“If any brand or company out there wants to hire an amazing voice over, my mom’s schedule just freed up,” she concluded.