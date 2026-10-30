The Department of Energy (DOE) has settled its payment to local souvenir supplier AmiananPH following a public complaint over unpaid orders and maintained that the transaction was completed within the agreed processing period.

In a statement issued Friday night, the DOE confirmed that it delivered the payment check to the supplier on 30 October, ahead of the 30-working-day deadline stipulated in its Terms of Reference.

“Today, 30 October 2026, the DOE completed the processing of the payment and delivered the check to the supplier, ahead of the 30-working-day processing period stipulated in the Terms of Reference,” the agency said.

The clarification followed AmiananPH’s social media complaint accusing the DOE and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) of delaying payments for ASEAN-related souvenir orders.

The shop earlier claimed that CHED had left its bill unpaid for nine months, while the DOE had yet to settle its obligation nearly a month after delivery.

AmiananPH said it delivered the DOE’s orders on 4 October after allegedly being assured that payment could be expedited within 15 days.

“We delivered the items on 4 October, but they initially promised that payments could be expedited within 15 days. That was why I accepted the order,” the shop said in a message translated from Filipino.

The DOE, however, maintained that the agreed processing period was 30 working days and that it had regularly updated the supplier on the payment status.

“The DOE has maintained open and regular communication with the supplier throughout the agreed 30-working-day processing period,” it said.

The agency added that it informed AmiananPH during its 29 October visit that payment was being processed as scheduled.

The shop had earlier confirmed that the DOE reached out and informed it that the check was ready for pickup, just 14 hours after its public complaint.