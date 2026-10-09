The commitment was outlined in a joint statement issued after the fourth Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Manila on 8 October, co-chaired by the Philippines’ Department of Energy and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Energy ministers from 11 countries have committed to strengthening regional energy security through diversified supply sources, expanded oil stockpiling and closer cooperation on electricity and fuel networks, amid concerns over disruptions to critical shipping routes.

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The ministers highlighted Asia’s exposure to disruptions along major energy supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, warning that interruptions could affect regional economies and global supply chains.

They said countries would explore voluntary oil stockpiling initiatives, strengthen cooperation on natural gas and liquefied natural gas supplies, and diversify their energy mix according to national priorities. Options include solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal energy, biofuels, energy storage and nuclear power for countries choosing to adopt it.

The statement stressed that energy security, affordable supplies, economic growth and decarbonization must advance together. The ministers reaffirmed the AZEC principle of pursuing climate action, inclusive economic growth and energy security simultaneously, while allowing countries to follow different pathways based on their circumstances.

Regional electricity integration was also identified as a priority. The ministers said they would continue exploring cross-border electricity trading and transmission projects under the ASEAN Power Grid initiative, which aims to improve system reliability and support renewable energy deployment.

They also emphasized the need to improve energy efficiency, particularly in data centers, as digital infrastructure expands and electricity demand rises.

The ministers welcomed progress in developing approximately 600 AZEC energy-related projects covering renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen and ammonia, biofuels, and carbon capture and storage technologies.

They also backed transition financing and cooperation on carbon markets to mobilize investment for emissions reduction and cleaner technologies.

The meeting brought together ministers from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Singapore will co-host the next AZEC ministerial meeting.