The Women’s Business Council Philippines (WomenBizPH) said the summit will be held on 10 November at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila in partnership with ASEAN-BAC Philippines 2026.

Carrying the theme “Weaving the ASEAN Future: Women Driving Innovation, Integration, and Inclusion,” the event will bring together government officials, business leaders and development partners from the 11 ASEAN member states.

WomenBizPH President Rosemarie Bosch Ong said women are increasingly contributing to innovation and inclusive economic growth across the region.

“Women are weaving ASEAN’s future,” Ong said. “Across the region, women are leading innovation, shaping industries and advancing inclusive growth. AWES celebrates that work and asks the next generation to lead, collaborate and create greater opportunity and shared prosperity for all.”

The summit will feature four plenary sessions covering the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, the green transition, inclusive innovation and productivity, and ASEAN’s role in a changing global economic environment.

Breakout discussions will tackle health innovation and the care economy, future workforce and digital skills mobility, and climate-resilient value chains.

The program will also include a Ministerial Talk and the presentation of an ASEAN Declaration on Women’s Economic Empowerment.

Confirmed speakers include Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda, Tourism Secretary Ma. Bernadita Angara-Mathay and Technical Education and Skills Development Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez.

Business and development leaders set to participate include Mariana Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Corp., Chaye Cabal-Revilla of Metro Pacific Investments, Helen Brand of ACCA and Andrew Jeffries of the Asian Development Bank.

WomenBizPH said women own or lead 55.8 percent of Philippine MSMEs, highlighting their role in the domestic business sector.

“The legacy of AWES lies in what endures,” WomenBizPH Chairperson Rhoda Caliwara said. “Policies advanced, partnerships strengthened, investments unlocked, women leaders empowered. Beyond dialogue, we are after measurable progress.”

The summit will be capped by an evening gala featuring the Amazing Weaves & Waves and Babae Awards.