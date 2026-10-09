Angeles City Rep. Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. confirmed Friday, 9 October, that Noah's Ark Dog and Cat Shelter president Leah Ibuna, accompanied by witnesses, filed the complaint before the Angeles City Prosecutor's Office.

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — An animal cruelty complaint has been filed against a private college dean following the circulation of a video allegedly showing a dog being beaten inside a school compound.

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Pampanga 1st District Rep. Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has directed the Angeles City Police Office to identify and…

Lazatin gives police 72 hours to act on alleged dog beating

The complaint, filed under the Animal Welfare Act, names one respondent.

Witnesses alleged that the school's dean assaulted the dog, while a janitress was also reportedly involved. The animal was allegedly placed inside an empty water drum following the incident.

Lazatin, whose office provided legal assistance to the complainants, earlier urged the police and Commission on Higher Education to investigate.

"Let us be the voice of the voiceless," the lawmaker said, pledging to monitor the case.

Systems Plus College Foundation (SPCF), where the incident allegedly occurred, said it had initiated an internal investigation.

"An appropriate inquiry has been initiated to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, and necessary measures have been undertaken while the matter is being addressed," the school said.

Angeles City Police Office officer-in-charge Col. Robert Domingo said investigators had requested surveillance footage from the school and were coordinating with Barangay Balibago officials to gather additional evidence.

"We have already requested CCTV footage from the concerned school, and we are coordinating with the Barangay Hall of Balibago for possible recovery of footage and other information relevant to the investigation," Domingo said.

Police stressed that allegations of animal cruelty must be investigated and urged the public to report suspected abuse.

The complaint remains subject to preliminary investigation by prosecutors.